Trump's alleged computer server connection with a Russian bank continues to be investigated

An alleged computer server connection between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank , an influential financial institution in Russia with connections to both the Russian and Ukrainian elite, is still being investigated by the FBI, according to a new report by CNN . The FBI's counterintelligence team, which is also looking into Russia's suspected hacking of Democratic National Committee servers and the email account of her campaign chairman, is investigating why a computer server owned by Alfa Bank repeatedly looked up a computer server owned by the Trump Organization in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

