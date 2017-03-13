The People's Chrysler: Volkswagen Ope...

The People's Chrysler: Volkswagen Open to a Merger with FCA

General Motors' Mary Barra may choose to ignore Sergio Marchionne's emails , but Volkswagen chief executive Matthias MA1 4ller is at least checking his spam folder in case the outspoken Italian sends a proposal to merge Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen. The VW CEO told reporters during the company's annual investor conference that he is "not ruling out a conversation" with FCA CEO Marchionne to discuss a merger between the two automakers, Reuters reported.

