General Motors' Mary Barra may choose to ignore Sergio Marchionne's emails , but Volkswagen chief executive Matthias MA1 4ller is at least checking his spam folder in case the outspoken Italian sends a proposal to merge Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen. The VW CEO told reporters during the company's annual investor conference that he is "not ruling out a conversation" with FCA CEO Marchionne to discuss a merger between the two automakers, Reuters reported.

