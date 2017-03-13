The Future Is Now: Robots And Artific...

The Future Is Now: Robots And Artificial Intelligence In The Workplace

While it may be some time before we commute to work in flying cars or seek a transfer to our company's lunar outpost, another concept once thought outside the realm of modern reality is now increasingly ordinary in the contemporary workplace: working side-by-side with robots and machines capable of artificial intelligence. This article provides an overview of some of the ways in which these once-futuristic technologies are being integrated in today's work environment, and offers best practice suggestions for human resources professionals and in-house counsel adapting to these developments.

