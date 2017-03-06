Tech News Today 1718: We Are the Trolls
Over the weekend Google's "featured snippets" stories spread new's that former President Obama was planning a coup and that women are evil. Google fixed the problem and said that it's unfortunate that sometimes their search results contain inappropriate or misleading content FitBit is updating its smaller form factor Alta wearable to the new Alta HR by adding a continuous Heart Rate monitor to the device.
