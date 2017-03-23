SparkPost Launches New Email Authentication Service Email Marketing Daily a " 58 minutes ago
SparkPost, a cloud-based email delivery service, announced the release of an authentication toolset on Thursday that helps marketers and developers conform to email delivery standards. Email authentication is used by Email Service Providers , like Gmail and Outlook, to validate legitimate emails from potentially nefarious content.
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
