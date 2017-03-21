Seeing orange? Time to recharge
A: In Android 5.0 and later, the top and bottom edges of the screen turn a bright orange when the device's power ebbs low enough to kick in the Battery Saver mode. Plugging the tablet into its charger returns the screen to its normal color scheme.
