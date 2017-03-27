Russian hacker pleads guilty for get-rich-quick botnet - CNET
A Russian hacker has plead guilty to installing malware on ten of thousands of computer servers in order to generate millions in fraudulent payments, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. Maxim Senakh, 41, admitted to installing Ebury malware on computer servers around the world, including thousands in the United States.
