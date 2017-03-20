rick's list - bogus heart attack warning edition
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: It's particularly cruel when I get to work, settle in at my desk on the third floor of The Day and see an email with a subject line that reads THE FOUR SIGNS YOU ARE ABOUT TO DIE OF A HEART ATTACK. As a serial hypochondriac, this is not the way to start the day.
