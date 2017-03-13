Old nemesis spam becoming significant...

Old nemesis spam becoming significant way for attackers to subvert data

Read more: Network World

IBM's X-Force Threat Intelligence group said today that one of the key findings from its forthcoming Threat Intelligence Index for 2017 is that spam volume grew dramatically throughout 2016, bringing with its host of new malicious attachments harboring banking Trojans and ransomware. "Attackers are not limited to a single set of tools, however.

Chicago, IL

