No more distracted driving with this exciting new Apple Watch feature
Using any device while driving can always be dangerous, even deadly, and to help reduce this distracted driving, Apple has come with a new patent feature for the Apple Watch. The new patent seemingly intended for the Apple Watch will cut down on notifications as soon as the wearer hits the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC