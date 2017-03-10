No more distracted driving with this ...

No more distracted driving with this exciting new Apple Watch feature

23 hrs ago

Using any device while driving can always be dangerous, even deadly, and to help reduce this distracted driving, Apple has come with a new patent feature for the Apple Watch. The new patent seemingly intended for the Apple Watch will cut down on notifications as soon as the wearer hits the road.

