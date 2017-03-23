New program helps seniors avoid scams

To help seniors understand their risks online and take steps to protect themselves, the Home Instead Senior Care network collaborated with the National Cyber Security Alliance to launch a new public education program, Protect Seniors Online, available at www.ProtectSeniorsOnline.com. The program offers free resources and tips to help seniors understand how scammers operate, familiarize themselves with the most common senior scams and provide proactive steps seniors and caregivers can take to protect sensitive information.

