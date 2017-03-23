New program helps seniors avoid scams

New program helps seniors avoid scams

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

To help seniors understand their risks online and take steps to protect themselves, the Home Instead Senior Care network collaborated with the National Cyber Security Alliance to launch a new public education program, Protect Seniors Online, available at www.ProtectSeniorsOnline.com. The program offers free resources and tips to help seniors understand how scammers operate, familiarize themselves with the most common senior scams and provide proactive steps seniors and caregivers can take to protect sensitive information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC