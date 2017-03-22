New GFI Software Solutions Help Sysadmins to Protect Companies from...
GFI OneGuard enables IT administrators to easily manage, secure and monitor networks of any size, while GFI OneConnect brings enhanced email security, continuity and archiving to companies in the SMB segment. "In these platform products, we are combining two decades of experience in creating network and email management solutions with the latest security technologies, as key weapons in the constant fight against cyber-threats," explains , Senior VP and Chief Product Officer at GFI Software.
