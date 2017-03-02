MyDigitalSSD Boost is a compact USB storage device from MyDigitalSSD with an unusual configuration for extra performance with Apple's latest laptops. The bus-powered device combines two tiny mSATA SSD cards in a RAID-0 configuration with support for 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 "Superspeed+" for peak performance up to 830MB/s read and 730MB/s write.

