MiniPro RAID V3 is a USB-C storage system from Oyen Digital that holds two 2.5-inch SATA drives and a RAID controller, providing peak performance over 800 MB/s. Support for 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 Superspeed+ offers full speed with Apple's 2016 MacBook Pro models Features include an aluminum enclosure, LED indicators, the option of bus power or external power adapter and RAID modes of JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1 and BIG with an ASMedia ASM1352R controller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacInTouch.