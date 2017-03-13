Mark Cuban Not Ruling Out a 2020 White House Run

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Wednesday spoke at an event in Washington, D.C., Wednesday on the future of communication where he said he would consider a run at the White House in 2020 if he thought he could help. "If you have been spam-trolled on the Internet, particularly by the president, you are like, 'How I am going to reply?' I went through like five different things and kind of settled on 'LOL,' which I found was brief and to the point," said Cuban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.