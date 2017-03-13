Mark Cuban Not Ruling Out a 2020 Whit...

Mark Cuban Not Ruling Out a 2020 White House Run

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Wednesday spoke at an event in Washington, D.C., Wednesday on the future of communication where he said he would consider a run at the White House in 2020 if he thought he could help. "If you have been spam-trolled on the Internet, particularly by the president, you are like, 'How I am going to reply?' I went through like five different things and kind of settled on 'LOL,' which I found was brief and to the point," said Cuban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC