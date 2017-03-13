Making this one change could eliminate spam, says police tech chief
Cybercrimes like phishing and malware distribution could almost be eradicated if organisations took one simple step to actively fight against it, a senior member of the UK's organised crime fighting operation has claimed. That step, says Paul Edmunds, Head of Technology at the National Crime Agency National CyberCrime Unit, is the adoption of an "active defence" technique which would have a "significant impact" on a lot of low level cybercriminal activity.
