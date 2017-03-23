Is Virgin Atlantic's cash call email real?

Spam, scam or sheer incompetence? Virgin Atlantic customers befuddled by fake-looking emails that say payments have failed and demand they ring a number that doesn't work New tax rules set to hit thousands of public sector contract workers - are you one of them and what should you do to prepare? SIMON LAMBERT: Investing isn't only for the rich and is not too complicated, here's our free guide to getting started Number of landlords planning to sell up has doubled since the buy-to-let crackdown was announced - and experts warn renters will suffer Will you have to wait until 68 to retire? Or until you're 70? What state pension age proposals mean for you One in ten young Britons would leave the UK to buy an affordable home - and a quarter think only an inheritance will get them one Ebay user who bid A 60k for a A 5 note fails to pay up - so why doesn't the online marketplace chase the ... (more)

