Is Virgin Atlantic's cash call email ...

Is Virgin Atlantic's cash call email real?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: This Is Money

Spam, scam or sheer incompetence? Virgin Atlantic customers befuddled by fake-looking emails that say payments have failed and demand they ring a number that doesn't work New tax rules set to hit thousands of public sector contract workers - are you one of them and what should you do to prepare? SIMON LAMBERT: Investing isn't only for the rich and is not too complicated, here's our free guide to getting started Number of landlords planning to sell up has doubled since the buy-to-let crackdown was announced - and experts warn renters will suffer Will you have to wait until 68 to retire? Or until you're 70? What state pension age proposals mean for you One in ten young Britons would leave the UK to buy an affordable home - and a quarter think only an inheritance will get them one Ebay user who bid A 60k for a A 5 note fails to pay up - so why doesn't the online marketplace chase the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC