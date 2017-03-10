How to create a JAMB profile on the JAMB Portal - 2017/2018
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has updated its portal for the 2017/2018 UTME and made it compulsory for all candidates to create profile on the Jamb website before they can participate this year exam. When you create your profile on Jamb portal, it enables you check your Jamb result and as well as print out your result, admission letter and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC