How to create a JAMB profile on the JAMB Portal - 2017/2018

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has updated its portal for the 2017/2018 UTME and made it compulsory for all candidates to create profile on the Jamb website before they can participate this year exam. When you create your profile on Jamb portal, it enables you check your Jamb result and as well as print out your result, admission letter and many more.

