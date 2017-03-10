Honda, Flybe fined A 80,000 for sendi...

Honda, Flybe fined A 80,000 for sending millions of spam emails

The Information Commissioner's Office has hit Honda and Flybe with a combined A 80,000 fine after the two companies were found to have sent marketing emails to customers without having consent in advance. The ICO first led an investigation in 2016 that exposed that the budget airline Flybe had sent 3.3 million emails to customers who had actively opted to not receive such material.

