Honda, Flybe fined A 80,000 for sending millions of spam emails
The Information Commissioner's Office has hit Honda and Flybe with a combined A 80,000 fine after the two companies were found to have sent marketing emails to customers without having consent in advance. The ICO first led an investigation in 2016 that exposed that the budget airline Flybe had sent 3.3 million emails to customers who had actively opted to not receive such material.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC