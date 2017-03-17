FTC: White Kidney Bean weight-loss products' firms made false claims
Weight loss products such as Original Pure Forskolin, an herb extract, and Original White Kidney Bean aren't what they were cracked up to be, and Oprah Winfrey didn't endorse them either. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission has charged the products' Florida-based marketers with making a variety of deceptive claims.
