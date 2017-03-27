Emails about Keystone XL could've been treated as spam
A Nebraska Public Service commissioner said she fears that tens of thousands of emails sent to the elected state board about the Keystone XL pipeline are being treated as spam, rather than as communications sent by people expressing their views. Commission spokeswoman Deb Collins said that the Public Service Commission has received tens of thousands of nearly identical messages sent from the same domain, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
