Email Marketing Attorneys and the FTC Clash Over and Settle Spam Claims

Last week, email marketing lawyers and the Federal Trade Commission announced a $500,000.00 settlement between the agency and a company offering weight-loss products which were allegedly marketed via email in violation of federal law. The FTC alleged that the defendant corporations and their respective principal "paid affiliate marketers to send consumers millions of illegal spam emails from hacked email accounts, making it appear that the messages came from the consumers' family members, friends, or other contacts."

