Danes targeted by malware spread through Dropbox

Friday Mar 10

Earlier this week, Danish-speaking users were hit by malware spread through Dropbox, but the company responded quickly to shut down the attack. According to a research report by AppRiver , the attack hit Denmark, Germany, and several surrounding Scandinavian countries on Wednesday morning.

