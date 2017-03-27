Concerns over whether public's e-mails are going into 'black hole' calmed by council

CONCERNS over whether some of the 50,000 e-mails the council receives from the public each week are going into a 'black hole' have been calmed by the authority. Liberal Democrat members accused the council of 'gagging' them by 'refusing to allow' their questions on a number of issues, including the borough's budget, at last Monday's full council meeting at the Town Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.