Concerns over whether public's e-mail...

Concerns over whether public's e-mails are going into 'black hole' calmed by council

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Warrington Guardian

CONCERNS over whether some of the 50,000 e-mails the council receives from the public each week are going into a 'black hole' have been calmed by the authority. Liberal Democrat members accused the council of 'gagging' them by 'refusing to allow' their questions on a number of issues, including the borough's budget, at last Monday's full council meeting at the Town Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC