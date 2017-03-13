Boba s Hawaiian Style is a culinary trip to the Islands a " Spam included
At Bob's Hawaiian Style Restaurant, eggs come prepared many ways and with many side ingredients, including over-easy with ham. Bob's Hawaiian Style Restaurant - a bit of a curiosity on Japanese and Korean intensive Western Avenue in Gardena - does itself an injustice by saying, “Hawaiian Style.” I've been to many Hawaiian restaurants in Hawaii that are considerably less Hawaiian than Bob's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
