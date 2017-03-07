BILLION email addresses leaked online due to spammer's dodgy back up
One of the largest spam operations in the world has exposed its entire operation to the public, leaking its database of 1.37bn email addresses thanks to a faulty backup. Other files in the trove reportedly contained personal information, full names, addresses and computer internet protocol addresses.
