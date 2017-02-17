Will Phone Numbers Start To Blow Up As The Next Big Identifier?
Some tech providers are looking to phone numbers as the cookie killer - but privacy and user reticence are potential roadblocks. Digits, however, are a tantalizingly sticky bridge between online and offline, said Guy Weismantel, EVP and CMO of call analytics company Marchex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.
