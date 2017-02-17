Will Phone Numbers Start To Blow Up A...

Will Phone Numbers Start To Blow Up As The Next Big Identifier?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AdExchanger.com

Some tech providers are looking to phone numbers as the cookie killer - but privacy and user reticence are potential roadblocks. Digits, however, are a tantalizingly sticky bridge between online and offline, said Guy Weismantel, EVP and CMO of call analytics company Marchex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC