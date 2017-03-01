Wellington writer wins prestigious Yale University prize
When Yale University contacted Wellington essayist Ashleigh Young to tell her she'd won a prize worth thousands of dollars, she thought the email was spam. The "dubious looking email" came from a Michael Kelleher, who stated it was important he speak with the writer, right away.
