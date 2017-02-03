University warns students of phishing scams
Several spam and phishing emails have been received by students over the past few months, including emails impersonating Blackboard, Inc,. the UConn Mail Service and, recently, an email with the attachment "Exclusive Important Announcement from President Susan Herbst."
