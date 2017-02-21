Two More Sentenced In $1.3 Million Spam Email Scheme
Two more people have been sentenced in the hacking and email spamming case involving $1.3 million, for which Florida resident Timothy Livingston was earlier given 48 months in prison , says Reuters. Tomasz Chmielarz and Devin McArthur have been sentenced to two years of probation for hacking corporate databases, including that of Comcast Corporation, and targeting personal information of 60 million people.
