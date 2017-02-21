Two More Sentenced In $1.3 Million Sp...

Two More Sentenced In $1.3 Million Spam Email Scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Dark Reading

Two more people have been sentenced in the hacking and email spamming case involving $1.3 million, for which Florida resident Timothy Livingston was earlier given 48 months in prison , says Reuters. Tomasz Chmielarz and Devin McArthur have been sentenced to two years of probation for hacking corporate databases, including that of Comcast Corporation, and targeting personal information of 60 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dark Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16) Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC