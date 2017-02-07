Twitter's going to start weeding out abusive tweets before you see them

Twitter knows it has a problem with online abuse, and on Tuesday it announced three more changes it's making to help users deal with it. The social network said in a blog post that it's cracking down even more on repeat abusers who make new accounts to continue trolling This "whack-a-mole" problem is a big one for Twitter, which many of its critics have brought up as a consistent weakness in the network's anti-harassment policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.