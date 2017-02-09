Threat to schools apparently just spam
Authorities say a threat that forced the closure of three Roaring Fork Valley high schools today apparently was the result of spam email and not credible. The Roaring Fork Re-1 School District says it has lifted a lockout at its middle and elementary schools between Glenwood Springs and Basalt based on the new information, and school will resume as normal on Friday.
