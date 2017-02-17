Spammer who stole identities gets 4 years in prison
NEWARK -- A Florida man who hijacked a company's Web site and used other methods to unlawfully inundate countless email inboxes with spam was sentenced Tuesday to 48 months in prison, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman said. Timothy Livingston, a 31-year-old Boca Raton resident, racked up $1.3 million in illegal profits via his company, A Whole Lot of Nothing LLC. Starting in 2011, Livingston operated the business, which specialized in sending out mass emails advertising lawful companies, including insurance firms.
