SonicWall Unveils Next-generation Email Security With Capture...

SonicWall Email Security 9.0 now integrates with Capture Advanced Threat Protection Service to deliver a cloud-based, multi-engine sandbox that not only inspects email traffic for suspicious code, but also blocks malicious files from entering the network until a verdict is reached. SonicWall also unveiled a preview of SonicOS 6.2.7 operating system, delivering better breach prevention, a new threat Application Program Interface , more scalability and connectivity and ease of management.

