Ransomware doubled in second half of 2016, says Check Point

Check Point identifies the most prevalent ransomware and other malware that organisations should be prioritising based on data from the second half of 2016 Ransomware attacks doubled in the second half of 2016 to 10.5% of all recognised malware attacks, according to a report by security firm Check Point .

