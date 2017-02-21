Ransomware doubled in second half of 2016, says Check Point
Check Point identifies the most prevalent ransomware and other malware that organisations should be prioritising based on data from the second half of 2016 Ransomware attacks doubled in the second half of 2016 to 10.5% of all recognised malware attacks, according to a report by security firm Check Point . By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.
