Play 'Nigerian Spam Scam Scam' is receiving rave reviews
Blame Rio headliner magician Penn Jillette and wife Emily Jillette if you fall out of your chair doubled over in laughter when Mark Shunock presents "Nigerian Spam Scam Scam" for three performances March 31 and April 1 at his new community arts venue The Space. Penn and Emily brought the show to Mark , who told me: "I watched clips and nearly fell out of my chair laughing.
