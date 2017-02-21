Play 'Nigerian Spam Scam Scam' is rec...

Play 'Nigerian Spam Scam Scam' is receiving rave reviews

13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Blame Rio headliner magician Penn Jillette and wife Emily Jillette if you fall out of your chair doubled over in laughter when Mark Shunock presents "Nigerian Spam Scam Scam" for three performances March 31 and April 1 at his new community arts venue The Space. Penn and Emily brought the show to Mark , who told me: "I watched clips and nearly fell out of my chair laughing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Chicago, IL

