parse 1.7.0

The conversion of fields to types other than strings is done based on the type in the format specification, which mirrors the >>> parse >>> r = parse >>> print >>> print >>> r = parse >>> print >>> print {'item': 'hand grenade'} >>> print hand grenade >>> r = parse >>> print >>> print {'food.type': 'spam'} >>> print spam >>> r = parse >>> print r >>> print r['quest'] {'name': 'to seek the holy grail!'} >>> print r['quest']['name'] to seek the holy grail! The align operators will cause spaces to be stripped from the parsed value. The width is not enforced; it just indicates there may be whitespace or "0"s to strip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.