parse 1.7.0
The conversion of fields to types other than strings is done based on the type in the format specification, which mirrors the >>> parse >>> r = parse >>> print >>> print >>> r = parse >>> print >>> print {'item': 'hand grenade'} >>> print hand grenade >>> r = parse >>> print >>> print {'food.type': 'spam'} >>> print spam >>> r = parse >>> print r >>> print r['quest'] {'name': 'to seek the holy grail!'} >>> print r['quest']['name'] to seek the holy grail! The align operators will cause spaces to be stripped from the parsed value. The width is not enforced; it just indicates there may be whitespace or "0"s to strip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC