Meet some people blocked from Gov. Hogan's Facebook page
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has banned 450 people from posting on his official Facebook page over the last two years. The issue drew attention recently, after Hogan's office blocked people who were asking the governor to denounce President Trump's travel ban.
