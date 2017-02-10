Global Unified Threat Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.71% During 2016-2020
Unified threat management technology emerged around 2004 to respond to the threats and sophisticated attacks that traditional firewalls were failing to handle. UTM solutions combine multiple security technologies into one solution that can perform many security functions simultaneously to provide layered protection to all sizes of organization whether small enterprise, home office, mid-level enterprise, or large enterprise.
