Cyphort Enhances Security, Automation, and Analytics of its Adaptive Detection Fabric

Cyphort Inc., today announced a significant new release of its Adaptive Detection Fabric , an innovative, distributed software layer that collects, correlates, and analyzes web, email, and lateral spread traffic throughout the network, then quickly identifies and alerts security teams of advanced threats that have bypassed their first line of security defense. The newest release of ADF adds three significant enhancements that further strengthen protection against advanced threats and significantly help improve the productivity of security analysts and incident response teams.

