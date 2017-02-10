Cisco IT Security Report Shows Server Vulnerabilities Rising
Cisco's 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report reveals some significant trends, including a dramatic rise in spam volume as well as an increase in server vulnerabilities. The types of common malware seen by Cisco shifted in 2016 from being largely Trojan droppers, to increasingly focus on web based and browser vulnerabilities.
