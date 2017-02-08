Cisco: Cyberattack Vectors Emerge

Cisco: Cyberattack Vectors Emerge

Read more: NewsFactor

According to the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report , over one-third of organizations that experienced a breach in 2016 reported substantial Ninety percent of these organizations are improving threat defense technologies and processes after attacks by separating IT and security functions , increasing security awareness training for employees , and implementing risk mitigation techniques . The report surveyed nearly 3,000 chief security officers and security operations leaders from 13 countries in the Security Capabilities Benchmark Study, part of the Cisco ACR.

