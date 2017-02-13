Cisco: Cyberattack Vectors Emerge

According to the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report , over one-third of organizations that experienced a breach in 2016 reported substantial Ninety percent of these organizations are improving threat defense technologies and processes after attacks by separating IT and security functions , increasing security awareness training for employees , and implementing risk mitigation techniques . The report surveyed nearly 3,000 chief security officers and security operations leaders from 13 countries in the Security Capabilities Benchmark Study, part of the Cisco ACR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.