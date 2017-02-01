Home >> Business >> Goods And Services >> Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report: Classic Attack Vectors Re-emerge; Cisco Reduces "time To Detection" To Six Hours According to the CiscoA 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report , over one-third of organizations that experienced a breach in 2016 reported substantial customer, opportunity and revenue loss of more than 20 percent. Ninety percent of these organizations are improving threat defense technologies and processes after attacks by separating IT and security functions , increasing security awareness training for employees , and implementing risk mitigation techniques .

