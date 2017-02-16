Boca spammer gets 48 months behind bars

A Boca Raton man was sentenced for his role in a computer hacking scheme that hijacked customer email accounts to send "spam" emails and generated more than $1.3 million in illegal profits, federal officials said Thursday . Timothy Livingston, 31, was sentenced to 48 months in prison before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini of the District of New Jersey.

