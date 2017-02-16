Boca spammer gets 48 months behind bars

A Boca Raton man was sentenced for his role in a computer hacking scheme that hijacked customer email accounts to send "spam" emails and generated more than $1.3 million in illegal profits, federal officials said Thursday . Timothy Livingston, 31, was sentenced to 48 months in prison before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini of the District of New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.