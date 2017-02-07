Blocking of international spam botnets with a Postfix plugin
This article contains an analysis and solution for blocking of international SPAM botnets and a tutorial to install the anti-spam plugin to postfix firewall - postfwd in the postfix MTA. One of the most important and hardest tasks for every company that provides mail services is staying out of the mail blacklists.
