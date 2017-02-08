Beefing up your personal security
Q: I got an email on my iPhone from "Apple iMessages" saying my user name and password had been used to log into an iPhone 6. I do have an iPhone 6, but if this is spam, how do they know? I am temporarily ignoring this. What do I do? A: For years, online criminals have been trying variations of the account-security email for Apple's iMessages, iTunes and iCloud services to lure recipients into clicking on malicious links or providing Apple ID account information.
