Beefing up your personal security

Q: I got an email on my iPhone from "Apple iMessages" saying my user name and password had been used to log into an iPhone 6. I do have an iPhone 6, but if this is spam, how do they know? I am temporarily ignoring this. What do I do? A: For years, online criminals have been trying variations of the account-security email for Apple's iMessages, iTunes and iCloud services to lure recipients into clicking on malicious links or providing Apple ID account information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.