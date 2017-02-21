About 20 pct of all spam emails in Q4 2016 distributed ransomware Trojans, says Kaspersky Lab
New Delhi , Feb 22 : According to Kaspersky Lab "Spam and phishing in 2016"report, about 20 percent of all spam emails in Q4 2016distributed ransomware Trojans. The Kaspersky Lab spam report also identified the following trends in 2016 -The volume of spam emails in 2016 increased to 58.31 percent of overall email traffic, a rise of 3.03 percent on 2015 -The US remained the biggest source of spam , with second place taken by Vietnam , and India in third -Germany remained in first place among the countries targeted by malicious mailshots .
