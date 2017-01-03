Will Artificial Intelligence Eliminate Spam Emails?

Eight out of ten B2B marketing executives predict artificial intelligence will revolutionize marketing by 2020, according to a December report by Demandbase -- but is it the key to unlocking a future without email spam? Demandbase, an account-based marketing platform, partnered with Wakefield Research to poll 500 B2B marketers from the manager level to c-level executives, at companies with at least 250 employees, about AI-driven marketing. The results of the study suggest that marketers are eager to embrace artificial intelligence, yet only 10% of respondents are currently using AI and only 26% of marketers are confident that they understand how artificial intelligence can be applied to marketing.

