What are words worth? More than the medium
Despite the raft of spam and unwanted and unread emails, it is still worth persevering with the written word, Paul Tankard believes. No doubt like me, you've been forced to become a connoisseur of one of the least welcome modern literary genres, spam: personalised unsolicited emails, sent in bulk to stolen email addresses by would-be conmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec 18
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz...
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
|my wiz prices
|Jul '16
|sri krishna pramanik
|1
|Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09)
|Jul '16
|dpr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC